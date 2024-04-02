LISTEN: Rep. Jasmine Clark speaks on the suburban woman problem in 2024

When it comes to suburban women, Georgia voters need to rethink their mindset.

State Rep. Jasmine Clark says when people describe suburban women, “They don’t describe people that look like me or my neighbors from India or across the street from Mexico.”

In addition to serving in the Legislature, Clark is the co-host of “The Suburban Women Problem” podcast. She says abortion is an important issue for female voters. “I think that’s going to be very important at the ballot box because people don’t like the government taking away their choices,” the Lilburn Democrat says.

Also joining the podcast is Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, who completed his first full term in the role Thursday on Sine Die.

Burns, who was first elected to the House in 2004, says he’s happy that bipartisan measures such as the budget and the state’s antisemitism law passed this session.

The 75th speaker of the House also commented on a push for Medicaid expansion failing this year, adding, “We firmly stand behind Gov. (Brian) Kemp and his efforts in the area with ensuring that all Georgians have health care available to them.”

So far, just 3,500 Georgians have enrolled in Kemp’s alternative to fully expanding Medicaid.

The podcast’s hosts also discuss Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s warning to Larry David to curb his enthusiasm.

Raffensperger’s tongue-in-cheek letter to the comedian highlighted a scene in the popular HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in which David was arrested after giving a Georgia voter water.

It was a satirical swipe at the state’s voting law, which prohibits people from passing out food or water within 150 feet of a polling place.

In Raffensperger’s letter, obtained by Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein, the Georgia Republican acknowledged that the fictitious plot was the first and only “arrest” of someone under this law.

Here’s the full text of the letter Brad Raffensperger wrote Larry David, obtained by the @ajc in a public records request: https://t.co/Iht5LaN8FA pic.twitter.com/vepHAzk7Y5 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 2, 2024

Wednesday on ”Politically Georgia”: Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson join the panel.