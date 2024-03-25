BreakingNews
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Politics

LISTEN: Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust speaker

‘Politically Georgia’ podcast discusses move from Rome Republican.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to reporters on the steps of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2024. Greene on Friday took the first step toward ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson, filing a resolution calling for his removal after he pushed through a $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill that enraged the hard right. (Kent Nishimura/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

By
15 minutes ago

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading the charge to oust the speaker of the U.S. House.

Greene launched a motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson in connection with a vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

The Rome-based Republican did not call up the resolution on Friday, so the clock hasn’t started for a vote on the matter. But the warning looms over Johnson as the House takes a two-week recess.

The move is also deja vu for House members, who made history last year when they ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Some Republicans, such as WABE contributor Brian Robinson, say Greene’s motion only highlights fracturing within the GOP.

“We need to make an argument that we’re ready for leadership, and having another leadership crisis doesn’t help that argument,” Robinson says.

Then, back at our state Capitol, the countdown is on for Sine Die. The Thursday deadline marks the end of the legislative session, with lawmakers rushing to pass last-minute bills.

Last week there was a late push to expand Medicaid, but that vote failed, as Republicans said they wanted to give Gov. Brian Kemp’s alternative more time to enroll low-income Georgians.

Georgia Health News reporter Andy Miller points out that the state has already spent $26 million to sign up 3,500 people for the Kemp-backed plan that comes with requirements for work or other approved activities.

Miller reports that more than 90% of the money spent on the Medicaid alternative went toward administrative costs, not medical care, and that cost could rise.

“It would be much more administratively costly and cumbersome than a full Medicaid expansion,” Miller says, referring to Kemp’s program.

Tuesday on ‘Politically Georgia’: State Reps. Marcus Wiedower and Stacey Evans join the show.

