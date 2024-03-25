LISTEN: Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust speaker

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading the charge to oust the speaker of the U.S. House.

Greene launched a motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson in connection with a vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

The Rome-based Republican did not call up the resolution on Friday, so the clock hasn’t started for a vote on the matter. But the warning looms over Johnson as the House takes a two-week recess.

Mike Johnson has barely been Speaker for 6 months and led us to a complete catastrophe by passing Chuck Schumer omnibus wishlist.



He failed to keep his promises, including using the appropriations process to secure our border!



We need a Speaker who will lead the Republican… pic.twitter.com/qg2Eq8VoAK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 24, 2024

The move is also deja vu for House members, who made history last year when they ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Some Republicans, such as WABE contributor Brian Robinson, say Greene’s motion only highlights fracturing within the GOP.

“We need to make an argument that we’re ready for leadership, and having another leadership crisis doesn’t help that argument,” Robinson says.

Then, back at our state Capitol, the countdown is on for Sine Die. The Thursday deadline marks the end of the legislative session, with lawmakers rushing to pass last-minute bills.

Last week there was a late push to expand Medicaid, but that vote failed, as Republicans said they wanted to give Gov. Brian Kemp’s alternative more time to enroll low-income Georgians.

Georgia Health News reporter Andy Miller points out that the state has already spent $26 million to sign up 3,500 people for the Kemp-backed plan that comes with requirements for work or other approved activities.

Miller reports that more than 90% of the money spent on the Medicaid alternative went toward administrative costs, not medical care, and that cost could rise.

“It would be much more administratively costly and cumbersome than a full Medicaid expansion,” Miller says, referring to Kemp’s program.

Tuesday on ‘Politically Georgia’: State Reps. Marcus Wiedower and Stacey Evans join the show.