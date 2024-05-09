.@RepMTG is speaking now, beginning the process of forcing a vote on removing Mike Johnson as speaker. She is being boo'd loudly by members on both sides of the aisle. Live on @cspan. Video link: https://t.co/169hl879WC — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) May 8, 2024

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, who also co-hosts the ”Politically Georgia” podcast, discussed the reaction on Thursday’s show.

“I think a lot of Republicans were angry that (Greene) put them in this spot, so you heard reaction in real time as the voter was being called,” Mitchell said.

Greene, who aired several grievances with Johnson, has often attacked him for working too closely with Democrats.

But just 11 GOP members and 32 Democrats voted with Greene to move forward on Johnson’s removal.

It is rare for Democrats to show up in such large numbers to keep a House speaker from an opposing party. However, leaders from the other side of the aisle were more concerned about what would happen if the House could not conduct business due to a speakership vacancy.

“Many of the Democrats said we don’t necessarily support Mike Johnson, but we don’t need another speakership vacancy right now. We’re going to do the right thing and keep him here,” Mitchell said.

