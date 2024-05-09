BreakingNews
Marjorie Taylor Greene booed on House floor

‘Politically Georgia’' takes a look at the Rome Republican’s failed effort to oust U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, speaks to reporters after attempting to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, another Republican. Democrats linked arms with most Republicans to fend off Greene's attempt. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, speaks to reporters after attempting to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, another Republican. Democrats linked arms with most Republicans to fend off Greene's attempt. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
38 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene faced boos on the House floor Wednesday as she forced a vote on whether Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., should be removed from his leadership role.

The Rome Republican pushed the measure forward without any warning, angering fellow Republicans.

Democrats joined with Republicans, voting 359-43 to table the motion to vacate.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, who also co-hosts the ”Politically Georgia” podcast, discussed the reaction on Thursday’s show.

“I think a lot of Republicans were angry that (Greene) put them in this spot, so you heard reaction in real time as the voter was being called,” Mitchell said.

Greene, who aired several grievances with Johnson, has often attacked him for working too closely with Democrats.

But just 11 GOP members and 32 Democrats voted with Greene to move forward on Johnson’s removal.

It is rare for Democrats to show up in such large numbers to keep a House speaker from an opposing party. However, leaders from the other side of the aisle were more concerned about what would happen if the House could not conduct business due to a speakership vacancy.

“Many of the Democrats said we don’t necessarily support Mike Johnson, but we don’t need another speakership vacancy right now. We’re going to do the right thing and keep him here,” Mitchell said.

Friday on ”Politically Georgia”: U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, joins the show to talk about Greene’s latest effort to oust Johnson.

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

