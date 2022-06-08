How to watch the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee hearing

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of six planned public hearings on Thursday.
The hearing begins at 8 p.m. ET. All of the major networks and cable news channels will carry the hearing live, except for Fox News.
For commentary-free viewing, the best option is C-SPAN, if you have cable.You can also stream the meeting live at C-SPAN.org, on most major news organizations’ website, YouTube and on the Jan. 6 committee’s website. https://january6th.house.gov/legislation/hearings/06092022-select-committee-hearing.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage and context for the hearings across all of our platforms, including ajc.com, the AJC app and print and ePaper editions.
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
About the Author