How to watch the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee hearing

The hearing begins at 8 p.m. ET. All of the major networks and cable news channels will carry the hearing live, except for Fox News.

For commentary-free viewing, the best option is C-SPAN, if you have cable.You can also stream the meeting live at C-SPAN.org, on most major news organizations’ website, YouTube and on the Jan. 6 committee’s website. https://january6th.house.gov/legislation/hearings/06092022-select-committee-hearing.