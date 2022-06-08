BreakingNews
How to watch the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee hearing

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joined at left by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., testifies before the House Rules Committee seeking contempt of Congress charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Politics
By AJC Staff
51 minutes ago

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first of six planned public hearings on Thursday.

The hearing begins at 8 p.m. ET. All of the major networks and cable news channels will carry the hearing live, except for Fox News.

For commentary-free viewing, the best option is C-SPAN, if you have cable.You can also stream the meeting live at C-SPAN.org, on most major news organizations’ website, YouTube and on the Jan. 6 committee’s website. https://january6th.house.gov/legislation/hearings/06092022-select-committee-hearing.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage and context for the hearings across all of our platforms, including ajc.com, the AJC app and print and ePaper editions.

Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
