How the polls, experts and gamblers see the Georgia presidential election

The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in Georgia appears to be another close contest.

Recent polls mostly show Trump with higher levels of support than Harris, but every poll margin is within the margin of error. The Republican has a slight edge in the gambling markets.

Eight high-quality polls of the state have been released since last week. In six of those polls, Trump has had narrow advantages ranging from about 4 percentage points in The New York Times/Siena poll to 1 percentage point in the Bloomberg/Morning Consult and Marist polls. Harris led the Fox News poll by 3 percentage points and Bloomberg/Morning Consult by 1 percentage point. Overall, Trump averages about a 1 percentage point lead in the polls.