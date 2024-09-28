How the polls, experts and gamblers see the Georgia presidential election

The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in Georgia appears to be another close contest.
Recent polls mostly show Trump with higher levels of support than Harris, but every poll margin is within the margin of error. The Republican has a slight edge in the gambling markets.
Eight high-quality polls of the state have been released since last week. In six of those polls, Trump has had narrow advantages ranging from about 4 percentage points in The New York Times/Siena poll to 1 percentage point in the Bloomberg/Morning Consult and Marist polls. Harris led the Fox News poll by 3 percentage points and Bloomberg/Morning Consult by 1 percentage point. Overall, Trump averages about a 1 percentage point lead in the polls.
Both candidates have seen their numbers ebb and flow since the summer. The Fox News poll marks the first time Harris had led a poll since late August, but nearly every poll has the race within the margin of error.
This is how polls have seen the race since President Joe Biden withdrew in July:
Election forecasters have labeled the race a toss-up. Gamblers give a small advantage to Trump. On Predictit, a share predicting a Republican win costs 58 cents, compared with 44 cents for Harris as of Sept. 27. On Polymarket, a user betting on Trump would win about $16 for wagering $10, compared with $25 on a $10 wager for Harris.
