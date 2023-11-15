House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown

The list of “no” votes includes Georgia Reps. Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and Rick McCormick of Suwanee.

McCormick said what he disliked about the bill was that it kept the government funded at current levels approved when Democrats were in the majority while also including no policy changes backed by conservatives, such as language limiting immigration at the southern border.

“I just want to get something out of this, not just a clean CR,” he said. “Because I feel like we’re just continuing this huge deficit spending, which is going to pile up and continue to hamstring our nation to actually put money where it’s supposed to go rather than interest payments.”

Rep. Austin Scott pointed out that the legislation not only avoided a shutdown but provided an extension to the federal farm bill for another year, ensuring that resources for the agriculture industry and food assistance programs for the poor wouldn’t expire at the end of the year.

“The bipartisan continuing resolution passed today was a compromise that keeps our government open and extends the 2018 Farm Bill so our farmers can continue to feed our nation,” he said in a statement. “I supported this resolution, and now Speaker Johnson has more time to negotiate responsible spending levels in future appropriations measures.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING MEASURE, H.R. 6363

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee