House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown

Four Georgia Republicans voted against the measure

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

WASHINGTON — Nearly every Democrat and more than half of U.S. House Republicans signed off on Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to temporarily fund the government and avoid a shutdown that was scheduled to begin this weekend.

The measure, known as a continuing resolution or CR, keeps the government funded at current levels for the short term. Under Johnson’s plan, money for certain agencies expires Jan. 19, while the remaining ones would be funded until Feb. 2.

Five of the nine Republicans and all five Democrats in Georgia’s delegation voted in favor of the bill. The measure, which required a two-thirds vote for approval because it was fast-tracked to the floor, was approved 336-95. Two Democrats were among those who opposed the legislation; the rest were Republicans.

The list of “no” votes includes Georgia Reps. Andrew Clyde of Athens, Mike Collins of Jackson, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and Rick McCormick of Suwanee.

McCormick said what he disliked about the bill was that it kept the government funded at current levels approved when Democrats were in the majority while also including no policy changes backed by conservatives, such as language limiting immigration at the southern border.

“I just want to get something out of this, not just a clean CR,” he said. “Because I feel like we’re just continuing this huge deficit spending, which is going to pile up and continue to hamstring our nation to actually put money where it’s supposed to go rather than interest payments.”

Rep. Austin Scott pointed out that the legislation not only avoided a shutdown but provided an extension to the federal farm bill for another year, ensuring that resources for the agriculture industry and food assistance programs for the poor wouldn’t expire at the end of the year.

“The bipartisan continuing resolution passed today was a compromise that keeps our government open and extends the 2018 Farm Bill so our farmers can continue to feed our nation,” he said in a statement. “I supported this resolution, and now Speaker Johnson has more time to negotiate responsible spending levels in future appropriations measures.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE GOVERNMENT FUNDING MEASURE, H.R. 6363

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

