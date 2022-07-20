Herschel Walker commits to debate - almost

“If we negotiate and we got everything right, we’ll be debating on Oct. 16 and I’ll be ready to go,” Walker said.

Walker has been saying for weeks that he would debate his Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, but he hasn’t committed to a time or place. Warnock has said he will participate in three debates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election, including the press club faceoff.