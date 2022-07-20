Herschel Walker commits to debate - almost

ATHENS — Speaking to reporters after a visit to the Georgia Livestock Barn on Wednesday, Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker sounded ready to participate in the Atlanta Press Cub debate on Oct. 16.
“If we negotiate and we got everything right, we’ll be debating on Oct. 16 and I’ll be ready to go,” Walker said.
Walker has been saying for weeks that he would debate his Democratic opponent, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, but he hasn’t committed to a time or place. Warnock has said he will participate in three debates in advance of the Nov. 8 general election, including the press club faceoff.
Walker did not take part in debates in the GOP primary.
