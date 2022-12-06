ajc logo
X

Georgia voters ready for the election to end

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Georgians disagree a lot about candidates and issues. But they seem united on at least one topic: They’re ready for this election to be over.

Juanita Walker, 40, found the campaign ads she’s seen and the flyers she gets in the mail to be overwhelming.

“I don’t know which one to vote for, so I’m just going to vote with my heart,” she said outside of First Baptist Church of Fairburn.

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Brittany Brakeford, 27, voted at Fairington Elementary School in DeKalb County. She looks forward to putting the extended 2022 election season behind her.

“It’s a very big relief,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so tired of getting text messages, calls and everything. I’m here, I made my voice heard and I’m just ready for it to be over.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Georgia State student: Why does Georgia make voting so hard?4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Five things to keep in mind about the Braves as offseason progresses
22h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
5h ago

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Some Georgia pastors push back against spread of Christian nationalism
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
20h ago
The Latest

‘The job is not done’: In rainy final campaign stop Warnock urges supporters to vote
1h ago
Georgia voters motivated by a variety of issues
1h ago
Kemp promises Georgians more help dealing with inflation next year
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
6h ago
Thousands of instant-runoff ballots will be counted in US Senate race
19h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top