Georgia voters ready for the election to end

Georgians disagree a lot about candidates and issues. But they seem united on at least one topic: They’re ready for this election to be over.
Juanita Walker, 40, found the campaign ads she’s seen and the flyers she gets in the mail to be overwhelming.
“I don’t know which one to vote for, so I’m just going to vote with my heart,” she said outside of First Baptist Church of Fairburn.
Credit: Lautaro Grinspan
Credit: Lautaro Grinspan
Brittany Brakeford, 27, voted at Fairington Elementary School in DeKalb County. She looks forward to putting the extended 2022 election season behind her.
“It’s a very big relief,” she said with a laugh. “I’m so tired of getting text messages, calls and everything. I’m here, I made my voice heard and I’m just ready for it to be over.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com