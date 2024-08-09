Voter Voices

Georgia voters are tuning in as the presidential race heats up

Georgia voters have seen a lot happen already during the 2024 presidential campaign, including an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and a replacement at the top of the Democratic ticket, with Vice President Kamala Harris filling the void President Joe Biden left when he ended his bid for reelection. Those events have hardened the choices for some Georgia voters, while others are focusing more on issues that matter to them. Photo credit: Ben Gray / John Amis / Special to AJC

Georgia voters have seen a lot happen already during the 2024 presidential campaign, including an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and a replacement at the top of the Democratic ticket, with Vice President Kamala Harris filling the void President Joe Biden left when he ended his bid for reelection. Those events have hardened the choices for some Georgia voters, while others are focusing more on issues that matter to them. Photo credit: Ben Gray / John Amis / Special to AJC
15 minutes ago

As attempted assassination, a last-minute switch of candidates, vice presidential picks and party conventions — the 2024 race for president is already like nothing the nation has seen, and Georgia voters are taking notice.

Throughout the year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has sent reporters to five archetypical counties to listen to Georgia voters. Three were nearly evenly divided in the 2020 election, another went to Biden and another for Trump, both in lopsided results.

This month, reporters found voters who are starting to make up their minds while others have further hardened their opinions.

In Chatham County, a supporter of former President Donald Trump thinks that recent events will ensure that voters turn out in record numbers for his candidate, while Democrats in ruby red Banks County are planting their flag for Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly chosen running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

In Peach County, a resolute Trump supporter fears civil war if his candidate doesn’t win. A swing voter in Clayton County thinks Harris has the vision to take America forward, rather than back. And in Washington County, a retired doctor has made his pick, but given the choices, he isn’t hollering about it.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Georgia is back in play for Democrats as Harris builds momentum, pollsters say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

A swing voter in Clayton County says Kamala Harris offers a ‘vision for the future’15m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A Harris presidency would give the GOP time to purge Trumpism
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump again tears into Georgia's Republican governor on the same day he campaigns in the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

VOTER VOICES
Donald Trump stokes conservative passion with his policies and style, poll watcher says15m ago
VOTER VOICES
A swing voter in Clayton County says Kamala Harris offers a ‘vision for the future’15m ago
VOTER VOICES
This retired doctor reflects on Washington County’s laid-back approach to politics15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs