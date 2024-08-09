Georgia voters are tuning in as the presidential race heats up

As attempted assassination, a last-minute switch of candidates, vice presidential picks and party conventions — the 2024 race for president is already like nothing the nation has seen, and Georgia voters are taking notice.

Throughout the year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has sent reporters to five archetypical counties to listen to Georgia voters. Three were nearly evenly divided in the 2020 election, another went to Biden and another for Trump, both in lopsided results.

This month, reporters found voters who are starting to make up their minds while others have further hardened their opinions.