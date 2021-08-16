Georgians in Congress approach Afghan fall along party lines

Congress can exert some oversight through investigations and hearings if its leaders ask Biden officials, government agencies and watchdog groups for testimony. There is a chance the fall of the Afghan government becomes the latest international issue to fuel a partisan feud in Washington.

That is why Democrats are being careful about what they say and generally avoiding criticism of the Biden administration. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath didn’t respond at all to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s questions, and their silence on the issue has provided fodder for Republican opponents.

U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a moderate, and Hank Johnson, whose anti-war streak is well-known, have been the most vocal Democrats from the state’s delegation on the issue. Bourdeaux, who lives in Suwanee, was one of the few members of her party nationwide to say Biden has room for improvement.

“The President and his administration do need to take responsibility for what has happened and work immediately to repair the situation by ensuring that we do everything possible to evacuate those who stood by us during this conflict,” she said in a statement.

Johnson, from Lithonia, said the exit of U.S. troops from Afghanistan always carried risks of becoming “messy,” but he stood by the Biden administration’s decision to do so.

“It’s time,” he said, “to bring the chaos to an end.”