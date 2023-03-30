X

Georgia lawmakers approve compromise truck weight bill

Credit: David Wickert

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The General Assembly Wednesday narrowly approved a compromise measure that will allow heavier trucks on Georgia highways for two years.

State law limits trucks to 80,000 pounds, though those carrying certain products can weigh up to 84,000 pounds. House Bill 189 would allow trucks carrying agricultural and forestry products to weigh up to 88,000 pounds.

It’s been one of the most hotly contested issues of the legislative session – and it only got more heated before a compromise was reached late Wednesday.

Read more here.

