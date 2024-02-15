Georgia House backs bill that would expand paid parental leave for state workers

State Rep. Jan Jones, the Republican speaker pro tem from Milton and the sponsor of the bill, described it as a “low-cost, high-value benefit to encourage support, recruit and retain valued employees,” including women, in particular, who she said make up two-thirds of state employees.

Most of a woman’s career is not spent having children, she said, “but when they do, it matters a lot to them.”

Workers must typically scrape together sick leave and vacation time or take unpaid time off after the birth of a child. “Remember what you’re asking a female to do if she just had a baby,” Jones said. If she takes unpaid leave, “she’s giving up her salary at a stressful time.”

The move to push laws supporting families, including family leave for state employees, follows legislation passed in 2019 that made abortion illegal except in the first few weeks of pregnancy, before a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity.

The changes would also allow Georgia to compete for skilled workers from other states in the South, Jones said, such as Tennessee and South Carolina, which both recently passed measures that expanded paid leave to six weeks.

However, the benefit would still remain low compared with other states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington that permit workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

“This is really important to the women and children of this state,” said Rep. Lauren Daniel, a Republican from Locust Grove. Daniel spoke about the bill with her infant baby strapped to her chest.

During a news conference following the passage of the bill, House Speaker Jon Burns said he’s prioritizing legislation that supports Georgia families to take care of themselves.

“Whether a family has a birth child or adoptive child, we’re going to do the right thing,” he said. “We’re going to give them an opportunity to be there and support that child in its early days.”

Burns and Jones also signaled an open mind to legislation introduced in both chambers that would provide reasonable accommodations for women who are pregnant, such as time off for medical appointments and temporary transfer to a less strenuous job.