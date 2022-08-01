Georgia ethics panel says group should have disclosed spending on Abrams

The commission’s decision Monday was the first step in the process: it now heads to an administrative law hearing, after which a judge will make a recommendation. It then will go back to the commission for a final ruling, which likely won’t happen until next year. If the commission makes a final ruling against the groups, it could lead to the largest ethics fine in state history, based on the amounts involved

David Emadi, the panel’s executive secretary, said, “I’m pleased with the commissions’ vote that found what staff has known to be true for a while; that this group spent millions in dark money to influence Georgia voters without disclosing who was bankrolling them.

“Georgia citizens deserve to know who is attempting to tip the scales in their elections, and they were deprived of that right in 2018 and 2019 to the tune of millions of dollars. We’re glad that evidence has finally come to light for the public to see.”

The groups’ lawyer, Aria C. Branch, said the nonprofits’ donations were not earmarked for political activity and were used for operating expenses. The canvassing, they said, was done as a subcontractor for a pro-Abrams political committee and not subject to disclosure by the New Georgia Project Action Fund.

Those expenditures were disclosed by the political committee that hired the New Georgia Project Action Fund.

“There is no hiding of money here,” Branch told the commission.

As nonprofits, she said, the primary purpose of the New Georgia Project and the New Georgia Project Action Fund is not influencing election outcomes and the groups are not required to file state paperwork to report contributions and expenditures, as a political action committee or independent committee is legally bound to do.

She said New Georgia Project has registered more than 500,000 new voters since 2014.

But the commission’s lawyer and commission members said if the groups spent money promoting Abrams and other Democratic candidates, it’s irrelevant what their “primary purpose” is: they still have to file disclosures.

Joe Cusack, the commission’s lawyer handling the case, showed photos of door-hangers the group handed out in 2018 promoting candidates. The door hangers said they were paid for by the New Georgia Project Action Fund. He said canvassers had scripts they were supposed to recite to voters asking them to support Abrams and other candidates.

Commission member Rick Thompson called the groups’ non-disclosure part of a “shell game.”

Abrams supporters have called the investigation a “fishing expedition” promoted by Kemp backers.

The investigation began in 2019 after the commission hired Emadi, an aggressive Douglas County prosecutor, to become the commission’s executive secretary. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time that Emadi had been a Kemp donor. He quickly began issuing subpoenas seeking bank records and other documents from Abrams’ campaign and affiliated groups.

While Emadi was accused of partisanship, many of the questions he raised came out of campaign report audits that commission staffers did well before he took office. Staffers had accused the previous executive director of sitting on the findings.

The commission under Emadi quickly began looking into whether Abrams’ campaign illegally coordinated its efforts with nonprofits supporting her bid for governor. Georgia law prohibits independent groups from coordinating with candidates.

Abrams’ camp says it has provided thousands of documents to the commission and that the panel was seeking records that either didn’t exist or should have no bearing on its case.

One of the groups involved in the investigation, Gente4Abrams (People for Abrams), was fined $50,000 by the state ethics commission in 2020 for failing to report what it spent to help her win the Democratic primary in 2018.

Gente4Abrams (People for Abrams) spent $240,000 for canvassing, social media posts, and print and radio advertising to help Abrams win the primary but didn’t report what it spent or where it got the money to pay for those efforts, the commission said.

The group later registered with the state and reported spending about $685,000 more to help the Democrat in her unsuccessful general election campaign against Kemp.