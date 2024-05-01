Fulton Trump judge wins four-year term on bench

Scott McAfee, the rookie judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others, cruised to his first full term on the Fulton Superior Court bench following Tuesday’s election.

McAfee easily bested Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney who criticized the judge’s background as a former Fulton and federal prosecutor. The Associated Press called the race roughly 30 minutes after polls closed.