Politics

Fulton Trump judge wins four-year term on bench

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, nonpartisan, speaks during the 2024 Town Hall for North Fulton Democratic and Nonpartisan Candidates at Memories Event Space, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Johns Creek, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, nonpartisan, speaks during the 2024 Town Hall for North Fulton Democratic and Nonpartisan Candidates at Memories Event Space, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Johns Creek, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Scott McAfee, the rookie judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 others, cruised to his first full term on the Fulton Superior Court bench following Tuesday’s election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, nonpartisan, speaks during the 2024 Town Hall for North Fulton Democratic and Nonpartisan Candidates at Memories Event Space, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Johns Creek, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

McAfee easily bested Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney who criticized the judge’s background as a former Fulton and federal prosecutor. The Associated Press called the race roughly 30 minutes after polls closed.

The 34-year-old appointee of Gov. Brian Kemp had spent just six months on the bench when he was randomly selected last summer to oversee the election case.

A third candidate, Tiffani Johnson, was disqualified from the race due to a residency challenge. A former Fulton assistant solicitor, Johnson recently appealed a lower-court ruling to the Supreme Court of Georgia, which did not rule before Election Day.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton1h ago

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest
Ferdinand heads to easy win for Fulton tax commissioner
9m ago
Labat far ahead for Fulton sheriff
13m ago
Some Georgia legislative incumbents are in tough elections
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta