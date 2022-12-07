Fulton officials report a ‘great day’ of runoff voting

Fulton County Interim Elections Director Nadine Williams said the largest metro Atlanta county experienced a “great day” with what she believes was “well over 70,000 voters today.”
”Voting was successful with almost no wait times,” Williams said.
One precinct, Scott Elementary School, closed for about 20 minutes earlier in the day “due to a police incident in the area,” said spokesperson Regina Waller. The county extended voting at that location until 7:20 p.m.
Williams said the county will soon upload more than 184,000 advanced voting ballots, followed by over 14,000 absentee ballots. The goal, she said, is to be done with all uploads before midnight.
