Former U.S. Attorney Pak testifies to Senate committee about resigning

“Mr. Pak answered all questions in a seemingly honest and candid way, and my impression is that he believes in the rule of law and that he stood up for it,” Blumenthal said.

Pak is also expected to speak to Justice Department investigators and members of the House Select Committee of Jan. 6, which has taken over that chamber’s investigation of Trump’s attempts to overturn election results.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, which was leading the investigation previously, have said emails released in June indicated that Trump attempted to use federal resources and personnel to overturn the outcome of the presidential election. Georgia was among a handful of swing states that Democrat Joe Biden won, but Trump and his supporters went on a weekslong crusade to flip the outcome.

The emails showed Trump allies in the White House and Justice Department reaching out to Pak at the same time Trump was saying Fulton County had not properly enforced signature-matching laws for absentee ballots. After three days, Pak abruptly submitted his resignation on Jan. 4, which was weeks ahead of his scheduled departure date.