Ga. Senate race too close to call, appears headed for a runoff
Warnock says there is more counting to do but he remains confident

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed his supporters around 1:45 a.m., saying he still could not claim victory but felt certain he would not be designated an election day loser.

We are not sure if this journey is over today or if there still a little work yet to do, but here’s what we do know: we know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election, we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Warnock said. “And we know that once again, the people of Georgia showed up and said loud and clear that you want a senator who’s wanting to do the work for Georgia. You want someone who every day is going to wake up and work for all of Georgia.”

Warnock said he remains committed to the work and is confident voters will give him another six years to do it.

“Whether it’s later tonight or tomorrow or four weeks from now, we will hear from the people of Georgia,” he said. “We will hear from the people who have given me the great honor of my life representing you in the United States Senate, and we will move forward together.”

