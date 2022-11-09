Warnock says there is more counting to do but he remains confident

We are not sure if this journey is over today or if there still a little work yet to do, but here’s what we do know: we know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election, we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent,” Warnock said. “And we know that once again, the people of Georgia showed up and said loud and clear that you want a senator who’s wanting to do the work for Georgia. You want someone who every day is going to wake up and work for all of Georgia.”

Warnock said he remains committed to the work and is confident voters will give him another six years to do it.