Warnock last-minute campaigning hones in on getting out the vote

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock met this morning with volunteers gathered at Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta to receive training before Election Day canvassing.
He told the group that he felt good about his chances and marveled at the warm November weather.
“It’s a beautiful day in Georgia, and we’ve been on this journey together for a while,” he told the crowd. “It’s hard to believe that I started getting ready to launch a campaign three years ago, and I haven’t let up to doing this work. And I’m deeply honored to do it on behalf of the people of Georgia.”
Credit: Tia Mitchell
Speaking to the media afterward, Warnock said he isn’t yet thinking much beyond today and what would happen if his race against Republican Herschel Walker is forced into a Dec. 6 runoff.
”Let’s see what the people of Georgia say,” he said. “They’re the ones who get to speak, and I’m going to wait to hear what they have to say.”
Warnock also stopped by the Atlanta University Center to speak to students there and encourage them to vote if they haven’t already.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com