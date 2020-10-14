Swamped by political fliers, text messages? Talk to us

It’s less than three weeks until election day, and we’ve entered the political silly season. Or maybe we’ve been there for weeks. Or years.
Regardless, many voters have found their mailboxes stuffed with campaign fliers containing dubious or outrageous claims. Others have been bombarded by political text messages – a growing means of communication for campaigns trying to motivate voters.
Do you have a favorite outrageous campaign flier? Is your phone lighting up with political texts? Are you willing to chat about these issues for upcoming articles? Contact reporter David Wickert: dwickert@ajc.com.
And if you have a favorite flier, take a photo (both sides, please) and send it by email.