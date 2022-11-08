Some voters worry about election security

“I hope it doesn’t switch my vote because those are Dominion machines,” the 63-year-old retired teacher said.

State investigators have found no evidence that Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems machines have been manipulated to switch votes.

Other voters expressed confidence in the process.

Tawney Schwarz, 42, a biomedical engineer, voted in her first Georgia election at the church off Ralph McGill Boulevard in Atlanta. She recently moved from North Carolina and found the voting process to be a seamless five-minute task.

“Completely smooth, very easy to understand, and you get a chance to triple check it,” she said, of the ballot.

She said poll workers urged her to check and recheck her vote, which she did.

“This was pretty secure,” she said.