NEW DETAILS: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Some voters worry about election security

Elections 2022
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Some metro Atlanta voters are concerned about election security as they cast their ballots Tuesday.

Terry Peterson, 61, said voting went smoothly at Vickery Mill Elementary in Roswell. But he’s sometimes concerned about the security of his vote.

“I’d rather go back to paper ballots,” he said.

Peterson, who works in building construction and remodeling, said he’s not in favor of an early voting period that lasts for weeks, and he is concerned that votes could be counted before election.

Ginger James said everything seemed to go smoothly when she voted at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. Still, she was concerned.

“I hope it doesn’t switch my vote because those are Dominion machines,” the 63-year-old retired teacher said.

State investigators have found no evidence that Georgia’s Dominion Voting Systems machines have been manipulated to switch votes.

Other voters expressed confidence in the process.

Tawney Schwarz, 42, a biomedical engineer, voted in her first Georgia election at the church off Ralph McGill Boulevard in Atlanta. She recently moved from North Carolina and found the voting process to be a seamless five-minute task.

“Completely smooth, very easy to understand, and you get a chance to triple check it,” she said, of the ballot.

She said poll workers urged her to check and recheck her vote, which she did.

“This was pretty secure,” she said.

