Some Georgia voters showing up at wrong locations on Election Day

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Some voters tried to cast their ballots Tuesday at early voting locations or precincts that have been moved, but election officials are telling them they have to go to their assigned Election Day precincts.

At the Henry County elections office in McDonough, a steady stream of people filed in, thinking they could vote there.

A worker told them they would have to vote in their precincts and guided them to a window to find out where their precinct is.

Voters can find their voting locations online through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Credit: Leon Stafford

Credit: Leon Stafford

