Race to watch: Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District

Republicans who control the General Assembly made reelection tougher for Bishop this year by drawing the district in a way that made it less solidly Democratic. Just over half of its voters supported Democrats in 2020, and just under half of all voters are Black.

Bishop raised three times as much money as his opponent, and the Democratic Party spent million money on ads and resources to help boost his profile.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party did not spend any money to assist West. Both the party’s campaign arm for U.S. House races and a political committee controlled by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stayed out of the race, indicating pessimism about West’s chances of unseating the incumbent.

Read more here on this race and the stakes.