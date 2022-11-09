ajc logo
X

Race to watch: Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District

Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta Press Club Facebook page

Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta Press Club Facebook page

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia has just one toss-up U.S. House race: the 2nd Congressional District contest between incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican Chris West.

Bishop, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 1992. This year was the Albany Democrat’s toughest reelection campaign in years.

West is an attorney and commercial developer from Thomasville.

Bishop’s tenure in this southwest Georgia seat has been marked by an ability to work across the aisle with Republicans at all levels of government. He is the longest-serving member of the state’s congressional delegation and the only Georgia lawmaker to serve on the House Appropriations Committee.

But with inflation high and President Joe Biden’s popularity low, Republicans are widely expected to retake the U.S. House and the competition for control of the U.S. Senate remains a tossup. A strong turnout of conservatives on Election Day with Gov. Brian Kemp leading the ticket could be enough to push West across the finish line.

Republicans who control the General Assembly made reelection tougher for Bishop this year by drawing the district in a way that made it less solidly Democratic. Just over half of its voters supported Democrats in 2020, and just under half of all voters are Black.

Bishop raised three times as much money as his opponent, and the Democratic Party spent million money on ads and resources to help boost his profile.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party did not spend any money to assist West. Both the party’s campaign arm for U.S. House races and a political committee controlled by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stayed out of the race, indicating pessimism about West’s chances of unseating the incumbent.

Read more here on this race and the stakes.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms2h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
11h ago

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’
7h ago

Georgia U.S. House incumbents coast to re-election
19m ago

Georgia U.S. House incumbents coast to re-election
19m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Bulldogs are back to No. 1 in new College Football Playoff rankings
2h ago
The Latest
Kemp-Warnock? Social media abuzz with bipartisan talk
5m ago
DeKalb officials express confidence that Warnock will prevail
5m ago
Atlanta mayor declares: ‘Georgia is blue’
13m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
How to follow Georgia Election results and updates from the AJC
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top