Photos: What we are seeing as Georgia heads to the polls

Elections 2022
1 hour ago

The voters in metro Atlanta got an early start, and the poll workers were out even earlier.

On a day when large turnout is expected for the Georgia midterm elections, photographer Phil Skinner found a line at Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, one of many such lines across the area ahead of the doors opening at 7 a.m.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

AJC photographers, visual journalists and reporters are out capturing the scenes at polling places across the area. Signs like this one spotted by photographer Steve Schaefer were helping voters find their way. This polling place is at a church. Schools, community centers and at least one tavern are doing double duty Tuesday as voting precincts.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

ExploreView the updated photo gallery from Georgia’s Election Day

