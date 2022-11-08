Metro Atlanta voters motivated by various issues

Metro Atlanta residents cited various motivations for turning out to vote Tuesday.
Ed Clark, the retired former president of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, voted at his precinct in Peachtree City. He said his parents taught him early on that there was something special about casting your vote.
Clark said he votes in every election, including ones with just a single question or office on the ballot.
“As an American citizen it’s not a requirement,” he said. “But if you don’t vote you don’t get to complain about anything.”
Kyra Joiner voted at Vickery Mill Elementary School in Roswell. He said he’s more interested in what the candidates believe in and who they are as a person rather than the political party.
“Just for the future of the planet it might be better to have people that actually want to save it,” Joiner said.
At the South Cobb library in Mableton, the question of whether to create a new city is on the ballot. One voter who lives in the proposed city Mableton with an Austell address said he voted against cityhood because he doesn’t want higher taxes.
“I know they say they’ll do this and that, but I don’t think it’s worth it,” said Sam Blair, a retired electrician. “It’s just another way to get another dollar out of you.”
Mableton cityhood advocates have said a city does not mean higher taxes. If approved, city officials would make taxation decisions.