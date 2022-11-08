Many Georgia voters waited till Election Day. Voting went fast

Alexus Davis, an information technology recruiter, said she typically votes on Election Day because her workplace allows employees to take time off to do so. It took about five minutes to vote today.

Davis said there wasn’t one specific issue or candidate that compelled her to participate in the election, and she’s confident her vote will count.

“I few like every vote matters, I know a lot of times it comes down to not that many votes in the end so I think every vote matters,” she said.