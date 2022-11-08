Many Georgia voters waited till Election Day. Voting went fast

Antioch Baptist Church is one of Fulton County’s largest voting locations. Jontavious Bell was in and out in 10 minutes.
“It was very smooth, very easy,” said Bell, who works in information technology, with a smile on his face after the quick voting experience.
Bell said he’s typically an early voter but this time, voting on Election Day worked best for his schedule. He said he feels confident that his vote will count.
“Believe me I definitely reviewed my ballot before I cast it, just to make sure,” he said. “But I feel completely confident my vote is going to count.”
Alexus Davis, an information technology recruiter, said she typically votes on Election Day because her workplace allows employees to take time off to do so. It took about five minutes to vote today.
Davis said there wasn’t one specific issue or candidate that compelled her to participate in the election, and she’s confident her vote will count.
“I few like every vote matters, I know a lot of times it comes down to not that many votes in the end so I think every vote matters,” she said.
