Lines wrap around buildings as voting gets underway

Voters were lined up around the building to wait for the doors to open on Election Day at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw.
For Ray Watts, voting in person on Election Day is a tradition.
“I always vote on Election Day,” she said. “Whether it’s a presidential election or a local election, I always vote day-of.”
Credit: Taylor Croft
Watts said back in 2018, she faced an over three-hour line to vote when Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams faced off the first time.
“So it’s going to be interesting to see what happens this time around,” she said.
Jacob Arnett from Kennesaw joined the early line for his first election as a Georgia voter after moving from Florida’s last year.
“I decided to do it the old-fashioned way,” he said. “It’s an important election, and it’s going to be tight races.”