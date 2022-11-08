BreakingNews
Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day
ajc logo
X

Lines wrap around buildings as voting gets underway

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Voters were lined up around the building to wait for the doors to open on Election Day at the Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw.

For Ray Watts, voting in person on Election Day is a tradition.

“I always vote on Election Day,” she said. “Whether it’s a presidential election or a local election, I always vote day-of.”

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

Watts said back in 2018, she faced an over three-hour line to vote when Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams faced off the first time.

“So it’s going to be interesting to see what happens this time around,” she said.

Jacob Arnett from Kennesaw joined the early line for his first election as a Georgia voter after moving from Florida’s last year.

“I decided to do it the old-fashioned way,” he said. “It’s an important election, and it’s going to be tight races.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing29m ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

News is good on Georgia’s latest injury setback
14h ago

Credit: Von Maur

Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
20h ago

Credit: Von Maur

Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
20h ago

Credit: Tim Cowie/GWUPhotos.com

Lance Terry boosts Georgia Tech on opening night
42m ago
The Latest
High turnout projected on Election Day
5m ago
Lines move briskly after polls open
36m ago
Polls open and high turnout expected in Georgia on Election Day
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
18h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top