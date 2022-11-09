BreakingNews
BREAKING: Brian Kemp wins rematch against Stacey Abrams
ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker: ‘I’m like Ricky Bobby - I don’t come to lose’

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Herschel Walker spoke briefly to supporters telling them to, “hang in there a little bit longer.”

The Republican U.S. Senate hopeful also quoted from the movie “Talladega Nights” starring Will Ferrell.

“I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose,” he said.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It was Walker’s first appearance at his election night party. Results coming in show he is neck and neck with Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock.

“He’s gonna be tough to beat,” Walker said. “But he’s got the wrong Georgian here.”

Walker was with his wife, Julie and fellow football star Doug Flutie.

"

Editors' Picks

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms3h ago

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’
9h ago

Credit: Phil Sears

Illness, injuries testing Georgia Tech football
8h ago

Credit: ajc

Kemp-Warnock? Social media abuzz with bipartisan talk
1h ago

Credit: ajc

Kemp-Warnock? Social media abuzz with bipartisan talk
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Jimmy Ellis, CEO of Atlanta auto dealer group, dies at 67
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgians decide statewide ballot measures
12m ago
Ossoff reminisces on his and Warnock’s 2021 runoff victories
20m ago
Rich McCormick wins 6th Congressional District seat
55m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
3h ago
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top