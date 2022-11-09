Herschel Walker: ‘I’m like Ricky Bobby - I don’t come to lose’

Herschel Walker spoke briefly to supporters telling them to, “hang in there a little bit longer.”
The Republican U.S. Senate hopeful also quoted from the movie “Talladega Nights” starring Will Ferrell.
“I’m like Ricky Bobby. I don’t come to lose,” he said.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
It was Walker’s first appearance at his election night party. Results coming in show he is neck and neck with Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock.
“He’s gonna be tough to beat,” Walker said. “But he’s got the wrong Georgian here.”
Walker was with his wife, Julie and fellow football star Doug Flutie.
