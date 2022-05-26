BreakingNews
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice

Herschel Walker speaks to members of the media Tuesday after his primary win to gain the GOP nomination to the U.S. Senate. Asked whether there should be new gun laws in the wake of a mass shooting earlier that day at a Texas elementary school, Walker said, “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

As Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker enters into the general election, he is struggling to answer questions about gun control.

At his victory party Tuesday night Walker was asked whether there should be new gun laws in the wake of a mass shooting earlier that day at a Texas elementary school.

“What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff,” he said as he walked through a throng of supporters with his wife, Julie.

Walker was asked about the issue again in a Fox News interview Thursday.

“What about looking at getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women that’s looking at their social media?” Walker asked.

“You know Cain killed Abel, and that’s a problem that we have,” he said referring to the biblical story.

Walker eventually said he supported mental health funding, but he wasn’t specific.

“This has been happening for years,” Walker said.

“The way we stop it (is) about putting money into the mental health field, it’s about putting money into other departments rather than a department that just wants to take away your rights,” he said.

Gun issues have taken center stage nationally in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Walker’s team did not respond to a request for comment. He is a strong supporter of gun rights.

The former University of Georgia football star is running against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in November.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
