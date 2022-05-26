Herschel Walker fumbles gun control response - twice

“What about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women, that’s looking at social media?” #gasen #gapol https://t.co/kDQgOwKMPU — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 26, 2022

“You know Cain killed Abel, and that’s a problem that we have,” he said referring to the biblical story.

Walker eventually said he supported mental health funding, but he wasn’t specific.

“This has been happening for years,” Walker said.

“The way we stop it (is) about putting money into the mental health field, it’s about putting money into other departments rather than a department that just wants to take away your rights,” he said.

Gun issues have taken center stage nationally in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Walker’s team did not respond to a request for comment. He is a strong supporter of gun rights.

The former University of Georgia football star is running against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in November.