Groups drop lawsuit over Georgia voter purges

The groups filed the lawsuit in December, saying the state removed tens of thousands of voters from the list because it believed they had moved away when, in fact, they had not. It also challenged a provision in state law that allows Georgia to purge voters who do not cast ballots for many years.

The secretary of state’s office has said it follows federal rules for maintaining its voter registration list. In December a federal judge in Atlanta rejected a request by the voting rights groups for a preliminary injunction seeking to restore voters to the list.