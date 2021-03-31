Group faces federal complaint over Georgia election work

Georgia Republican Party Executive Director Stewart Bragg dismissed the complaint as “ridiculous.”

“We used educational materials on ballot security that were available to anyone,” Bragg said. “If there is any illegal coordination going on, it is Common Cause coordinating with the Democrats to file baseless FEC complaints.”

The complaint is the latest legal challenge to True the Vote’s election efforts in Georgia.

In December, the group Fair Fight filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop True the Vote from challenging the eligibility of more than 364,000 Georgia voters. The names of those voters appeared in a national change-of-address database, indicating they may have moved and were not eligible to vote in the January runoff election.

Most counties dismissed the challenges, noting the national change-of-address data is unreliable and cannot by itself be used to determine whether someone is eligible to vote. Some counties proceeded with challenges, but they found only a few dozen illegitimate voters.

In the lawsuit, a federal judge expressed “grave concerns” about True the Vote’s efforts but rejected Fair Fight’s request for a temporary injunction halting the voting challenges.

True the Vote has filed a counterclaim in that lawsuit, saying Fair Fight sought to illegally stop its efforts to ensure the integrity of the election. The lawsuit is still pending in U.S. District Court in Gainesville.