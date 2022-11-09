Georgia’s bellwether counties to watch

Want an early peek at how Georgians will vote for governor, senator and attorney general? Keep an eye on Baldwin and Peach counties, two Middle Georgia pockets that have acted as political bellwethers in the past.
Voters in Peach County, southwest of Macon, have proven to be particularly adept at picking national presidential winners. And Baldwin County, which includes Milledgeville, reflected the U.S. Senate contest results in 2020, selecting then-incumbent Republican David Perdue in November and Democrat Jon Ossoff in the January runoff.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
