Georgia’s bellwether counties to watch

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Want an early peek at how Georgians will vote for governor, senator and attorney general? Keep an eye on Baldwin and Peach counties, two Middle Georgia pockets that have acted as political bellwethers in the past.

Voters in Peach County, southwest of Macon, have proven to be particularly adept at picking national presidential winners. And Baldwin County, which includes Milledgeville, reflected the U.S. Senate contest results in 2020, selecting then-incumbent Republican David Perdue in November and Democrat Jon Ossoff in the January runoff.

Read Greg Bluestein’s 2020 story about Peach County here.

