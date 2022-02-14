Georgia official calls for security at more than 2,000 polling places this year

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on Gov. Brian Kemp, the General Assembly and the State Election Board to authorize the Georgia State Patrol to help provide security at more than 2,000 polling places during this year’s elections. He said the State Patrol should supplement security provided by local sheriff’s offices.

During a press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Raffensperger also expressed support for a proposal to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of election fraud. He said Georgia has become the “center of the election universe,” with 2022 races that will receive nationwide attention.