Georgia official calls for security at more than 2,000 polling places this year

Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger wants law enforcement officers to provide security at more than 2,000 Georgia polling places this year.

Credit: TNS

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Georgia’s top election official Monday called for extra security for the state’s polling places in a key election year.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called on Gov. Brian Kemp, the General Assembly and the State Election Board to authorize the Georgia State Patrol to help provide security at more than 2,000 polling places during this year’s elections. He said the State Patrol should supplement security provided by local sheriff’s offices.

During a press conference at the Georgia Capitol, Raffensperger also expressed support for a proposal to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of election fraud. He said Georgia has become the “center of the election universe,” with 2022 races that will receive nationwide attention.

“Every indication is that we’re going to have close races,” he said. “With that environment, it only makes sense to provide additional resources for election security so that everyone can have confidence in the results.”

Raffensperger’s comments come as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to make false allegations that the 2020 election was rife with fraud. They also come as election workers across the country have faced hundreds of threats.

ExploreFive fraud claims: What investigators found

Last month the FBI arrested a Texas man accused of threatening to shoot and kill Georgia election officials the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two Fulton County election workers have filed lawsuits against people and news organizations that spread false allegations that they were involved in fraud. The lawsuits said the false claims led to a deluge of intimidation and harassment.

It’s unclear how may State Patrol officers would be needed to ensure a law enforcement presence at every precinct in Georgia. Raffensperger offered no specific staffing plan or legislation needed to enact his security goals.

Lawmakers in some other states have proposed increasing penalties for threatening election workers or making it easier to prosecute such behavior.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

