ajc logo
X

Few waits to vote in Georgia as lines move quickly

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Wait times were about about five minutes among Georgia counties that reported information to state election officials, and the average check-in time was 49 seconds, according to the secretary of state’s office.

For Rutledge Klein, the voting process went smoothly Tuesday after he showed up 10 minutes before polls opened at Hamilton Mill Christian Church in Buford.

“I think this whole country is in a mess right now,” said Klein, who repairs X-ray equipment for a living and is concerned about the economy. “They (politicians) turn everything into a negative. It’s hard to decipher what’s true and what’s not.”

Credit: Matt Kempner

Credit: Matt Kempner

Soon after polls opened at Hamilton Mill Christian Church in Buford, Allison Schmidt ran into what at first looked like a problem.

When she showed up to vote, the voting system appeared to show she had cast an absentee ballot. But the 54-year-old nurse practitioner said poll workers quickly made some calls, and she was soon able to vote with a regular ballot.

“Everybody was very helpful,” she said. “The whole system is really secure and error proof.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing2h ago

Credit: Tim Cowie/GWUPhotos.com

Lance Terry boosts Georgia Tech on opening night
2h ago

The Jolt: Top Georgia candidates mostly go it alone before Election Day
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
3h ago

Credit: AJC

Split tickets and the Biden effect: What to watch in Georgia’s election
3h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech

Rodney Howard powers Tech to season-opening victory
11h ago
The Latest
After Georgia election law, voters eat snacks before getting in line
5m ago
Georgia voters say they want competent leaders and elections
27m ago
Georgia voters say they’re motivated on Election Day
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC Voter Guide: Georgia Elections 2022
How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
20h ago
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top