Few waits to vote in Georgia as lines move quickly

Wait times were about about five minutes among Georgia counties that reported information to state election officials, and the average check-in time was 49 seconds, according to the secretary of state’s office.
For Rutledge Klein, the voting process went smoothly Tuesday after he showed up 10 minutes before polls opened at Hamilton Mill Christian Church in Buford.
“I think this whole country is in a mess right now,” said Klein, who repairs X-ray equipment for a living and is concerned about the economy. “They (politicians) turn everything into a negative. It’s hard to decipher what’s true and what’s not.”
Credit: Matt Kempner
Soon after polls opened at Hamilton Mill Christian Church in Buford, Allison Schmidt ran into what at first looked like a problem.
When she showed up to vote, the voting system appeared to show she had cast an absentee ballot. But the 54-year-old nurse practitioner said poll workers quickly made some calls, and she was soon able to vote with a regular ballot.
“Everybody was very helpful,” she said. “The whole system is really secure and error proof.”