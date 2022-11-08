Few reports of problems as voting continues in Georgia

At Gaines Elementary School in Athens, lines were nonexistent — people were in and out when they come to vote.

Delores Bolton of Athens voted at Gaines Elementary, and she said she always votes on Election Day because she thinks her vote is “more counted.” She was a little hesitant about her confidence in election results being reported accurately, but after a few seconds of consideration, said that she was pretty confident they would be. She said by voting she is “trying to change the world.”