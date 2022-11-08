ajc logo
Few reports of problems as voting continues in Georgia

Elections 2022
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Voters continued to report short lines across Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

At Gaines Elementary School in Athens, lines were nonexistent — people were in and out when they come to vote.

Delores Bolton of Athens voted at Gaines Elementary, and she said she always votes on Election Day because she thinks her vote is “more counted.” She was a little hesitant about her confidence in election results being reported accurately, but after a few seconds of consideration, said that she was pretty confident they would be. She said by voting she is “trying to change the world.”

Credit: Nimra Ahmad

Credit: Nimra Ahmad

Kristin Reynalda voted at Gaines Elementary as well. The reason she came on Election Day was for her sons and the future generation — she wants them to know the importance of voting. Her hope is that by voting, “something changes.”

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson visited several AME churches in metro Atlanta, including Turner Chapel AME Church in Marietta. He heard about a few problems but nothing serious.

Jackson said Georgia’s new strict voting laws have had an impact such as limiting the number of ballot drop boxes. In Fulton County, for instance, he said “people have had to drive across the county to find a drop box.

“I’ve heard some people say SB202 has made it easier  to vote and harder to cheat,” Jackson said. “That sounds good, but the fact of the matter is that when you tell us what we can’t do, the more determined and  resilient we become.”

