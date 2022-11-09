ajc logo
Atlanta mayor declares: ‘Georgia is blue’

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Atlanta’s mayor Andre Dickens took the stage at the election night watch party for Stacey Abrams to declare that the country will soon know that “Georgia is blue.”

Dickens said is stopping by the parties of his fellow Democrats, and to spread the message that Democrats are taking over Georgia politics.

“We are here to let the nation know that Georgia is blue,” Dickens said. “You know why Georgia is blue? Because of you and the hard work of Stacey Abrams.”

The crowd chanted in unison.

“Stacey. Abrams. Stacey. Abrams.”

