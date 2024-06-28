Atlanta Black press criticizes credentialing process for CNN’s debate

In an article on The Atlanta Voice website Wednesday, Suggs said no one on staff received communication about a June 7 deadline issued by CNN to file for debate credentials.

CNN is providing space to credentialed media to view the debate at nearby McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus. About 800 media representatives from 64 cities, 173 different news outlets and 35 countries have been granted access. The debate was announced last month.

Media members, including staff at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, were sent emails from CNN detailing the press credential application process and deadline. Follow-up emails reminding about the deadline were also sent. Each email notes that “late applications will not be accepted.”

When Suggs inquired about the credentials, CNN was “unable to accommodate any additional credential requests.”

In response to the criticism, a CNN spokesperson shared a statement with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We are happy to welcome more than 800 journalists from around the world to Atlanta this week to cover the CNN Presidential Debate, including credentialed members from local Black press who applied for credentials during the credentialing window,” the statement said. “Information about how to apply for media credentials was made available to the public on May 15 in the announcement and confirmation of a debate. Unfortunately, due to size and security constraints, we are unable to accommodate additional credential requests following our June 7 application deadline, which came in only in the last few days.”

The AJC contacted Suggs for comment Thursday. When asked if he wanted to offer an update on coverage access or discuss the situation in more detail, Suggs, who said he was in the Biden press pool and traveling with the president throughout the day, said, “No thanks.” It is unclear whether The Atlanta Voice received the CNN emails regarding credentials access.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) called for CNN to, “create space to ensure fair and balanced coverage so that all citizens have access to real-time content from the debate.”

Black media members joined the Biden campaign at an informal press gathering Thursday afternoon. Leadership from Atlanta Black Star and Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta’s oldest Black daily newspaper, were in attendance.

“Biden-Harris senior campaign officials advocated throughout the debate week for Black media to receive credentials and CNN did not waiver on their decision,” read a statement from a spokesperson for the Biden campaign emailed to the AJC.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates usually organizes the debates. The commission did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Nyamekye “Nyam” Daniel, news editor for Atlanta Black Star said she learned of credentials for the debate from a Biden campaign spokesperson who reached out to the outlet to check in on coverage plans. Daniel contacted CNN and was told that they couldn’t accommodate her request.

“I felt like people didn’t see the value in us. But now that people are speaking out, I do see that people do value us and see why we’re here and why we’re needed,” she said.

CNN said outlets including Atlanta Black Star and The Atlanta Voice will receive access to transcripts and photos from the debate.

For Daniel, that access from the media giant completely misses the point.

“We can get access to photos otherwise, and we can get transcripts online,” she quipped. “So thanks, but it’s not necessary. That’s not what I was asking for. It is about us being in the room.”

Rodney Ho contributed to this story.