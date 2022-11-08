AP: Party control dominant factor in Georgia Senate vote

Voters gave Warnock and Walker similar ratings in terms of whether their views were too extreme. Forty-eight percent said Warnock’s views were too extreme, and 47% said the same of Walker.

But when asked who had strong moral values, the reviews were more lopsided. Fifty-four percent said Warnock met that definition, while only 42% of voters had the same to say about Walker, who has weathered a cascade of scandals related to his personal life in recent weeks.

Separately, the AP polled Georgia voters to ask what they thought of Gov. Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s support for former President Donald Trump.

Twenty-nine percent said Kemp supported Trump too much, while 17% said too little. Just shy of half said he was supporting his fellow Republican “about the right amount.”

For Walker, 42% said he supported Trump too much, 11% too little, and 40% the right amount.

For Raffensperger, 26% said too much, 23% too little, and 43% said the right amount.