AP: Party control dominant factor in Georgia Senate vote

More than half of Georgia voters said the partisan tilt of the U.S. Senate was the single most important factor driving their vote in Georgia’s closely watched contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
That’s according to a poll of nearly 3,100 Georgia voters conducted by the Associated Press’ VoteCast.
Meanwhile, just shy of 40% of voters said party control was an important factor but not the most important for them, while 7% said it was a minor factor or not important.
Georgia is among a handful of close races that will determine whether Democrats will retain control of the upper chamber. Warnock and Walker have each raised tens of millions of dollars in their quest to sway voters to give them a six-year term in Washington.
Fifty-seven percent of Georgia voters said they were supporting their Senate pick “enthusiastically,” while 34% said they were doing so with some reservations.
Voters gave Warnock and Walker similar ratings in terms of whether their views were too extreme. Forty-eight percent said Warnock’s views were too extreme, and 47% said the same of Walker.
But when asked who had strong moral values, the reviews were more lopsided. Fifty-four percent said Warnock met that definition, while only 42% of voters had the same to say about Walker, who has weathered a cascade of scandals related to his personal life in recent weeks.
Separately, the AP polled Georgia voters to ask what they thought of Gov. Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s support for former President Donald Trump.
Twenty-nine percent said Kemp supported Trump too much, while 17% said too little. Just shy of half said he was supporting his fellow Republican “about the right amount.”
For Walker, 42% said he supported Trump too much, 11% too little, and 40% the right amount.
For Raffensperger, 26% said too much, 23% too little, and 43% said the right amount.