Abrams: I won’t stop fighting ‘to save Georgia’

Democrat Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp late Tuesday in the race for governor, telling supporters that she won’t stop fighting “to save Georgia.”
“While I may not have crossed the finish line, we will never stop running for a better Georgia,” she told a packed room in downtown Atlanta.
Abrams said she has met thousands of people across the state, and knows that despite the differences, everyone wants to “live in a Georgia who works for everyone.”
This is the second time Abrams’ has lost to Kemp. But it’s the first time she’s conceded.
In 2018, Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race to Kemp by about 55,000 votes. Although she acknowledged that Kemp was the winner, she accused Kemp of leveraging his role as the state’s top elections official to suppress voters.
It’s unclear what Abrams will do next, but she made it clear that she’s not going away.
“What we architected in this state does not end today,” she said.