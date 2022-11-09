ajc logo
X

Abrams: I won’t stop fighting ‘to save Georgia’

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Democrat Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp late Tuesday in the race for governor, telling supporters that she won’t stop fighting “to save Georgia.”

“While I may not have crossed the finish line, we will never stop running for a better Georgia,” she told a packed room in downtown Atlanta.

Abrams said she has met thousands of people across the state, and knows that despite the differences, everyone wants to “live in a Georgia who works for everyone.”

This is the second time Abrams’ has lost to Kemp. But it’s the first time she’s conceded.

In 2018, Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race to Kemp by about 55,000 votes. Although she acknowledged that Kemp was the winner, she accused Kemp of leveraging his role as the state’s top elections official to suppress voters.

It’s unclear what Abrams will do next, but she made it clear that she’s not going away.

“What we architected in this state does not end today,” she said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Republicans sweep down-ballot statewide races again1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

BREAKING: Brian Kemp wins rematch against Stacey Abrams
1h ago

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Raffensperger reelected to Georgia’s top elections job
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Raffensperger reelected to Georgia’s top elections job
1h ago

2 Johns Creek poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’
10h ago
The Latest
The most popular guy at Warnock’s election night party is his DJ
17m ago
In a fiery victory speech, Kemp knocks Abrams – and Trump
22m ago
Warnock to supporters: Keep the faith
56m ago
Featured

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
5h ago
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top