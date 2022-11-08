2 Fulton poll workers fired for ‘questionable social media posts’

Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired from working at the Ocee Library polling location about 15 minutes before polls opened Tuesday, Fulton County elections officials said.
The poll worker and her son were “relieved of their duties due to questionable social media posts,” according to Fulton County spokesperson Regina Waller. Fulton officials didn’t provide details about the content of the social media posts.
Nadine Williams, the county’s interim elections director, said in a briefing Tuesday morning that a peer reported a comment made during a poll worker event, along with social media posts.
County officials then relayed that information to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, who “agreed with the concern and said it’s our decision to remove,” Williams said.
Williams said she was “not at liberty to say” what the nature of the post was, but that “we just want to make sure the election is secure.”
”There were some things in there that were not allowed. You cannot take videos or photos in the election, so that’s what brought it to our attention,” Williams said.
Fulton County officials said so far, voting has gone smoothly, with all county poll locations opening on time.
”With such a large number of people voting, locations, distances, there’s always the opportunity for things to not go as well as we want them to,” said elections board Chairwoman Cathy Woolard. “But at this point, we’re very pleased with how things are going.”