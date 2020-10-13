Election Projections: Biden adds to lead with three weeks to go

If Biden succeeded in upping his game by that standard, it says, his total would climb to 395 with Trump getting 125. Still in toss-up territory would be Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.

‘The Bottom Line’

On the average for the 15 models, Biden added nine electoral votes over the past week.

Trump saw his average drop by six votes. Toss-ups also dropped by three votes.

Democrat Joe Biden: 299 votes this week, 290 votes last week, 284 votes the week before that

Republican Donald Trump: 161 votes this week, 167 votes last week, 173 votes the week before that Toss-up states: 78 votes this week, 81 votes last week, 80 votes the week before that

Projections as of noon Monday:

270toWin consensus map (last updated Friday): Biden, 290: Trump, 163; Toss-up 85

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91

270toWin polling map (updated three times daily): Biden, 279: Trump, 125; Toss-up 134

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 279; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 134

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 255; Trump, 119; Toss-up, 164

270toWin polling with no toss-ups (updates three times daily): Biden, 375, Trump, 163

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 369; Trump, 169

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 353; Trump, 185

CNN (last updated Wednesday): Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 85

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 269; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 269; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100

Cook Political Report (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 85

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up 85

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 290; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 61

The Economist (updated twice daily): Biden, 334; Trump, 164; Toss-up, 40

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 308; Trump, 164; Toss-up, 66

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 308; Trump, 188; Toss-up, 42

FiveThirtyEight (updated every two hours): Biden, 319; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 56

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 279; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 90

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 279: Trump, 163; Toss-up, 96

Inside Elections (last updated Oct. 1): Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Niskanen Center (last updated Sept. 15): Biden, 318; Trump, 123; Toss-up, 97

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 318; Trump, 123; Toss-up, 97

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 318; Trump, 123; Toss-up, 97

NPR (last updated Friday): Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 85

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 268; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 268; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101

Politico (last updated Monday): Biden, 279; Trump, 179; Toss-up, 80

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67

PredictIt (updated every four hours): Biden, 334; Trump, 204

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden 335; Trump, 203

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 290; Trump, 248; Toss-up, none*

Princeton Election Consortium: Biden, 335; Trump, 143; Toss-up, 60

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 351; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 18

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 353; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 22

RealClearPolitics (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 226; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 187

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 226; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 187

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 222; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 191

Sabato’s Crystal Ball (last updated Thursday): Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 85

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 279; Trump, 179; Toss-up, 80

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 269; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 66

U.S. News (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 290; Trump, 185; Toss-up, 63

Totals on Oct. 5: Biden, 290; Trump, 185; Toss-up, 63

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 278; Trump, 186; Toss-up, 74

*PredictIt doesn’t do toss-ups except for equal results, while most other sites define toss-ups as difference between candidates falling within 5 percentage points

Where does Georgia stand

Just check the commercial breaks when you’re watching television and you’ll know Georgia remains a battleground state.

Eleven of the projection models on 270toWin’s pundit page now list Georgia’s 16 electoral votes as up for grabs. That’s an increase of three since last week.

But how up for grabs is Georgia? FiveThirtyEight continues to list Georgia as the last state on its snake chart supporting Trump before the segments of the serpent start siding with Biden. It now sets the president’s odds of winning the state at 54%. It’s currently predicting that the final vote will be 49.9% for Trump to 49.3% to Biden. The only closer race, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projections, is Ohio, where it says Biden has a 53% chance of winning. The final vote there, according to the forecast, will be 49.8% for Biden to 49.2% for Trump.

Real Clear Politics, which maintains its own projection site and isn’t listed on 270toWin, also lists Georgia as a toss-up state, although that’s hardly a select group as you’ll see in the next section.

What are the other toss-up states?

On its consensus map, 270toWin did a little shuffling among its toss-up states. It declared Arizona, with its 11 electoral votes, Biden turf, and it also awarded the Democrat one congressional district in Nebraska. But 270toWin also moved Iowa’s six votes from the Trump column and into the land of the undecided. The other toss-ups, in addition to Georgia, are Florida (29), Ohio (18) and North Carolina (15), plus one congressional district in Maine.

RealClearPolitics still lists Georgia and 10 other states — Texas (38), Florida (29), Pennsylvania (20), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), Iowa (6) and Nevada (6) —plus the individual congressional districts in Maine and Nebraska, as too close to call.