Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaign in Georgia this weekend ahead of Election Day: Live updates

Trump is set to speak in Macon at 6:30 p.m.

With just two days until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is heading back to Georgia for a rally in Macon today. The visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta before her guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” First lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are among the other top names making the final pitches to voters this weekend in Georgia.

Stay with the AJC for live updates from our reporters as they follow the biggest campaign events across the state. Still making your voting plan? Check out the AJC’s voter guide and learn about the issues.

