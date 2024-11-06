Did Oliver, Stein sway the Georgia election? Results suggest likely not

Third-party candidates were not a factor in the Georgia presidential election as their share of the vote plunged to the lowest level since 2008.

According to incomplete results as of 12:10 a.m., Libertarian Chase Oliver and the Green Party’s Jill Stein combined for about 0.8% of the vote. Each drew about 0.4% of the vote.

In the three previous presidential elections Libertarian candidates won more than 1%. The party’s vote peaked in 2016 when Gary Johnson challenged Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who voters both rated unfavorable in polls before the election.