Did Oliver, Stein sway the Georgia election? Results suggest likely not

Chase Oliver and Jill Stein (Miguel Martinez)
1 hour ago

Third-party candidates were not a factor in the Georgia presidential election as their share of the vote plunged to the lowest level since 2008.

According to incomplete results as of 12:10 a.m., Libertarian Chase Oliver and the Green Party’s Jill Stein combined for about 0.8% of the vote. Each drew about 0.4% of the vote.

In the three previous presidential elections Libertarian candidates won more than 1%. The party’s vote peaked in 2016 when Gary Johnson challenged Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who voters both rated unfavorable in polls before the election.

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team.

AJC Staff

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Adam Beam/AJC

AP

AP

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

