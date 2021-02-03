Democrats move to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committees after GOP inaction

Greene’s critics were particularly enraged that those comments came to light at the same time as her appointment to the Education and Labor Committee, which deals with legislation regarding school safety and security.

McCarthy and Greene met Tuesday night, and afterward, McCarthy called an emergency meeting of the Republican steering committee that decides which committee its members will serve on. But no actions from the GOP side surfaced.

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. today on the resolution. Because Democrats are in the majority, they can push it through without Republicans’ support, although it would be unusual for one party to dictate committee assignments for the other.

Although many Republicans are upset that Democrats are trying to force their hand, they also know that if the resolution moves to a floor vote it could be a problem for them. They don’t want to cast a vote interpreted as defending Greene and her past statements that include spreading baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and insulting African Americans, immigrants, Muslims and Jewish people.

On the other hand, Republicans are also hesitant to weigh in on Greene too forcefully because she has the support of former President Donald Trump and a growing, vocal base of conservatives behind her. Greene and Trump are both adept at harnessing the support of far-right activists in the Republican Party.

Later this evening, House Republicans will gather behind closed doors. While some members will want to discuss Greene, others are more bothered by the party’s No. 3 leader in the chamber, Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump.

If McCarthy and the House GOP take action against Cheney and not Greene, it will have deep reverberations in the party as a whole and indicate that the Trump-aligned branches of the party have more influence than longer-serving GOP officials.