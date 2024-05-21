Cobb County Incumbent DA trails behind while sheriff, court clerk lead

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady is slightly trailing behind his primary challenger Sonya Allen in early unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Results are unofficial until certified, and only 36% of the precincts are complete.

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens appeared poised to win easily against his primary challenger Gregory Gilstrap. On the Republican primary ballot for sheriff, Cobb County Police Officer David Cavender also gained a sizeable lead in unofficial results.