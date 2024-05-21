Politics

Cobb County Incumbent DA trails behind while sheriff, court clerk lead

By
1 hour ago

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady is slightly trailing behind his primary challenger Sonya Allen in early unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Results are unofficial until certified, and only 36% of the precincts are complete.

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens appeared poised to win easily against his primary challenger Gregory Gilstrap. On the Republican primary ballot for sheriff, Cobb County Police Officer David Cavender also gained a sizeable lead in unofficial results.

In the Cobb County superior court clerk’s race, incumbent Connie Taylor gained a slight majority early despite facing three primary challengers with Brunessa Drayton in second place so far.

Incumbent Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson also gained a sizeable lead against primary challenger Jan Becker in early results.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

