Bishop defends record, addresses ethics probe in debate with West

A slight majority of voters in the district are registered as Democrats, and Black people make up slightly less than half of the population.

Bishop also has a clear money advantage. At the end of September, his campaign account had $1 million left to spend compared to West’s $424,059. West’s campaign raised $264,966 from July 1 through Sept. 30, about a third of Bishop’s $761,279 haul.

West asked Bishop about an ethics investigation into his use of campaign funds and district office funds. A U.S. House Ethics Committee investigation is still pending. Bishop said that he immediately took action when issues were raised and personally reimbursed the disputed funds.

“Ethics is important; transparency is important,” he said. “And I fully support the highest standards of conduct for members of Congress.”

West was pushed to clarify his position on abortion after dodging questions about whether he felt that any bans should include exceptions for rape, incest or the mother’s health. He said his position has been misconstrued, but did not say specifically that he supports exceptions. He said abortion bans currently on the books allow the risk to the mother’s life to be taken into account.

Asked whether Joe Biden won Georgia and whether there was significant fraud during the 2020 election, West said Biden is president, but he did not say whether he believes the outcome was accurate or legal.

He also alleged that there were claims of election improprieties where complaints were made but nothing was done.

“I don’t know that those issues had a full hearing,” he said.

State and federal investigators and election officials conducted multiple inquiries into such claims and say allegations of election fraud are without merit. Repeated investigations and court cases discredited allegations of wrongdoing.