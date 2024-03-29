Politics

Bill limiting liability for mental health providers remains intact

Georgia Sen. Greg Dolezal, from left, Sen. Matt Brass and Sen. Brian Strickland talk among themselves in the Senate chambers. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Georgia Sen. Greg Dolezal, from left, Sen. Matt Brass and Sen. Brian Strickland talk among themselves in the Senate chambers. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)
By
0 minutes ago

State lawmakers passed legislation Thursday aimed at limiting the kinds of lawsuits that can be brought against mental health providers, weathering a late addition proposed in the Senate.

House Bill 1409 would reduce the liability of mental health providers, except in cases of negligent hiring or retention by a mental health facility. It also would limit punitive damages against mental health care workers unless the claimant proves the provider showed “willful and wanton misconduct, reckless infliction of harm, or intentional infliction of harm.”

“I think this bill strikes the right balance of making sure that those who need mental health services can find care in our state while also protecting those people in these facilities,” said Sen. Brian Strickland, a Republican from McDonough who sponsored the bill in his chamber.

Democratic Sen. Elena Parent of Atlanta said she would support the bill, but not “without a bit of a sense of unease.”

“I do feel that the hearts of some of those supporting this legislation are in the right place,” she said. “The reality, though, is there really is no evidence out there that simply moving ahead with a tort reform component would cause any long-term, meaningful change in access to mental health care beds and inpatient mental health facilities over the long term.”

To truly impact the system, Parent said the state needs to address “severe deficits” in the financial system for support, increase payment for staff and expand Medicaid.

Sen. Ben Watson, a Republican from Savannah, introduced an amendment to HB 1409 that would have allowed new, free-standing outpatient care facilities to open as long as the cost of construction is under $10 million and that would also weaken state regulation of such facilities. But the Georgia House passed the bill 165-3 without that amendment.

Advocates for rural hospitals had rejected easing rules to establish outpatient facilities, also known as ambulatory surgical centers, or ASCs, saying that they pull money and patients away from hospitals, which are required to provide care for everyone.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is the Politics News and Enterprise Reporter for the AJC, where she covers statewide political stories. She returned to Atlanta, after spending six years at The Seattle Times covering transportation, mental health, education and local news in the Pacific Northwest

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How environmental bills fared on the Georgia Legislature’s last day

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Could a gag order be on deck in Fulton Trump case?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Could a gag order be on deck in Fulton Trump case?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis
37m ago
8 things to know about the final day of the 2024 Georgia Legislature
51m ago
LISTEN: About last night and the end of the legislative session
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’
Video: Did you see DJ’s game-winning shot for Hawks?