Atlanta regional planning head to retire next year

The head of metro Atlanta’s regional planning agency will retire early next year, it announced Wednesday.
Doug Hooker has been executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission since 2011. In that job, he oversees an agency that has helped shape road and transit construction, commuting programs and other services for the 10-county metro area, Atlanta and 73 other cities.
The ARC has about 240 employees. Among other things, it produces long-range plans for transportation and various services that help funnel tens of millions of federal dollars to the region. The ARC also plays a role in aging services, workforce development, water conservation and homeland security.
In announcing his retirement, Hooker said it’s been “the greatest accomplishment of my career to lead ARC through a transformative journey over the past nine years.”
Hooker will retire in March. ARC Chairman Kerry Armstrong said a search committee will begin looking for Hooker’s replacement in the coming months.
“Doug has brought a depth and breadth to ARC that has served our region well with a myriad of accomplishments,” Armstrong said. “His strategic leadership has continued to provide valuable counsel to the board and our staff.”