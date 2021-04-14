Atlanta regional planning head to retire next year

Doug Hooker has been executive director of the Atlanta Regional Commission since 2011. In that job, he oversees an agency that has helped shape road and transit construction, commuting programs and other services for the 10-county metro area, Atlanta and 73 other cities.

The ARC has about 240 employees. Among other things, it produces long-range plans for transportation and various services that help funnel tens of millions of federal dollars to the region. The ARC also plays a role in aging services, workforce development, water conservation and homeland security.