A Georgian’s guide to watching the Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence’s acceptance speech is scheduled for Wednesday from Fort HcHenry in Baltimore, the site that inspired the National Anthem.

Roughly 350 delegates —including six from Georgia — will travel to Charlotte for business meetings this week, but those proceedings will not be open to the public. It is not known whether Republicans will livestream their various caucuses and other daytime meetings as Democrats did last week.

We will update as more details become available.

How to watch:

The GOP Convention organizers said proceedings will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

The broadcast networks — NBC, CBS, PBS and ABC — are expected to provide at least an hour each night of convention coverage. Cable news networks, including MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News, will likely host hours of coverage to the convention. Uverse and Direct TV also have dedicated convention channels, and it can also be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

C-SPAN has committed to full “gavel-to-gavel” coverage each night without breaks or commentary.

The official website is 2020gopconvention.com.

Daily highlights:

Monday: Roll call of states casting votes to renominate President Donald Trump.

Tuesday: First lady Melania Trump

Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence acceptance speech.

Thursday: Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, President Donald Trump acceptance speech.