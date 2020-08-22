A Georgian’s guide to watching the Republican National Convention

Plans for the Republican National Convention are still mostly under wraps, and it was still not clear as of Saturday how many Georgians will be featured during the nightly primetime programming.
U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and Congressman Doug Collins are among the state leaders who have recorded videos for the convention, which begins Monday.
The list of expected speakers includes former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, U.S. Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, as well as Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters marching through their neighborhood in June, and teenager Nick Sandmann, who became a conservative hero after accusing media organizations of reporting erroneous details about his viral face-off with a Native-American man.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to accept his nomination to a second term in office on Thursday, the final night, in a speech from the White House. Republican members of Congress have been invited to attend.
CNN reports the president will be introduced by his daughter, Ivanka Trump. And that first lady Melania Trump is expected to speak from the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday.
Vice President Mike Pence’s acceptance speech is scheduled for Wednesday from Fort HcHenry in Baltimore, the site that inspired the National Anthem.
Roughly 350 delegates —including six from Georgia — will travel to Charlotte for business meetings this week, but those proceedings will not be open to the public. It is not known whether Republicans will livestream their various caucuses and other daytime meetings as Democrats did last week.
We will update as more details become available.
How to watch:
The GOP Convention organizers said proceedings will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.
The broadcast networks — NBC, CBS, PBS and ABC — are expected to provide at least an hour each night of convention coverage. Cable news networks, including MSNBC, CNN, and Fox News, will likely host hours of coverage to the convention. Uverse and Direct TV also have dedicated convention channels, and it can also be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.
C-SPAN has committed to full “gavel-to-gavel” coverage each night without breaks or commentary.
The official website is 2020gopconvention.com.
Daily highlights:
Monday: Roll call of states casting votes to renominate President Donald Trump.
Tuesday: First lady Melania Trump
Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence acceptance speech.
Thursday: Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, President Donald Trump acceptance speech.