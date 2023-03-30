Yoga in the Park series returns to downtown Atlanta in April

The series of yoga classes — announced by Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and yoga program AMADOR — are scheduled to take place every Saturday in Woodruff Park from April 1 through Sept. 30, with each session running from 10 to 11 a.m.

The first class of the season, led by AMADOR yoga instructor Malik Khalid, will teach people in-attendance about Vinyasa Flow yoga. At the end of the inaugural session, attendees will also engage in a relaxing sound bath, guided by Rachel Domingo.