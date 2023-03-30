X

Yoga in the Park series returns to downtown Atlanta in April

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
1 hour ago

Yoga in the Park is returning to Downtown Atlanta in April to offer free outdoor classes to local residents.

The series of yoga classes — announced by Atlanta Downtown Improvement District and yoga program AMADOR — are scheduled to take place every Saturday in Woodruff Park from April 1 through Sept. 30, with each session running from 10 to 11 a.m.

The first class of the season, led by AMADOR yoga instructor Malik Khalid, will teach people in-attendance about Vinyasa Flow yoga. At the end of the inaugural session, attendees will also engage in a relaxing sound bath, guided by Rachel Domingo.

“Yoga in Woodruff Park gives residents a rare chance to slow down amid the bustle of our daily lives and connect with other members of the community,” said Wilma Sothern, Vice President of Marketing at Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

“Starting your weekend with exercise and fellowship is a truly unique way to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. We’re thrilled for this program to return, thanks in no small part to Malik and his dedication to Downtown Atlanta.”

The classes are open to the public and are free to attend with an RSVP (via Eventbrite). Attendees are expected to bring their own yoga mats and water bottles.

