She was an avid reader who collected books. She had taught herself to play the guitar and had recently ventured into singing songs she wrote. And Katherine Janness, or Katie as she was known, was planning a future with the love of her life.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Woman killed in Atlanta's Piedmont Park remembered as intelligent, gentle, kind
In Other News
1
Noted tweeter and journalist Zoe Nicholson joins Savannah Morning News...
2
Meet Laura Nwogu, the quality of life reporter at Savannah Morning News
3
Former Savannah police chief Willie Lovett to be released from federal...
4
Savannah-Chatham County Schools adjusts K-8 schools' bell times due to...
5
Savannah-Chatham middle- and high schools list open houses and uniform...